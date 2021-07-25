Police arrests two suspected cultists in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested two suspected cultists in the Ijanikin area of the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who disclosed this in a statement, said the suspects were arrested during a clash between two cult groups in the area on Sunday.

The statement read: “The police operatives attached to Ijanikin Division of the Lagos State Police Command On 25th July 2021, at about 11:00 a.m., arrested two suspected cultists at Oto Awori, Ijanikin Area of Lagos State.

“The Police operatives raced to the scene and arrested the two suspects while responding to a distress call from good Samaritans that two groups of cultists were on rampage and attacking one another with dangerous weapons along Oto Awori Ijanikin Expressway by Ile Oba Bus Stop.

“Due to the swift response of the police, normalcy was immediately restored to the area and no life was lost in the clash.

“The suspected cultists arrested are Israel, male; and Afeez, male. Items recovered from them include one axe, some cutlasses, assorted charms and weeds suspected to be Indian hemp.”

