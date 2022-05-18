Police arrests two suspected kidnappers in Anambra

Police operatives in Anambra have arrested two suspected kidnappers in the state.

The suspects were arrested in connection with the abduction of one Ijideofor Attama on May 14.

The spokesman for the state police command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday in Awka.

He said the suspects – Chukwudere Eze and Raphael Obasi – were arrested on Tuesday following a discreet investigation by the command on the matter.

READ ALSO: Police kill two gunmen in Anambra

He added that the 32-year-old victim was kidnapped at about 10:00 p.m. along Okigwe Road.

The victim, however, escaped from the criminals the same day.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now