Police arrests two suspected kidnappers in Bayelsa

Police operatives in Bayelsa have arrested two suspected kidnappers at Adagbabiri community, Sagbama local government area of the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, Asinmi Butswait, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, said the suspects – Odulima Igbogiri and Moses Joshua – were arrested by operatives attached to Divisional Police Station at Sagbama in collaboration with community youths and vigilante groups in the area.

READ ALSO: Police arrests two suspected armed robbers, recovers pistols in Bayelsa

He added that the two men were arrested while planning to kidnap a resident of the community.

According to him, the suspects also stabbed two policemen while resisting arrest.

Butswait said: “The injured officers are responding to treatment at the Sagbama General hospital.”

Join the conversation

Opinions