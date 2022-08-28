Police arrests two suspected kidnappers, rescues victim in Jigawa

Police operatives in Jigawa have arrested two suspected kidnappers in Ringim local government area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Lawan Shiisu, who confirmed the development to journalists in Dutse on Sunday, said the suspects were arrested in a coordinated raid on their criminals’ hideouts at Nisan Marke village by operatives and a vigilante group last Thursday.

He said the suspects allegedly kidnapped a 45-year-old indigene of Kano State, Muhammad Sama’ila.

Shiisu said: “On August 24, 2022, at about 8:00 a.m., intelligence at report at our disposal revealed that one Muhammad Sama’ila, aged 45, of Madari village, Warawa LGA, Kano state, was seen with matchete cuts all over his body.

“On the receipt of the information, a team of policemen swung into action, visited the scene of the crime and took the victim to hospital.

“After regaining consciousness at the hospital, the victim told police that he was kidnapped on August 22, at about 1:30 p.m. from Madari village.

“The victim was attacked by one of the suspects who inflicted injuries on his body.

“On the same date at about 8:50 a.m., operatives stormed the area where one of the kidnappers who hails from Gurgunna village in Babura LGA, Jigawa was arrested.

“The victim’s cellphone which was used for ransom negotiation was recovered in his possession.

“A 30-year-old man of Nisan Marke village was also arrested at about 12:30 a.m. the following day.”

