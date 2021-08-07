 Police arrests two suspected killers of 50-year-old woman in Delta | Ripples Nigeria
Police arrests two suspected killers of 50-year-old woman in Delta

Published

15 seconds ago

on

Police operatives in Delta have arrested two suspected killers of a 50-year-old pepper seller in the state.

The suspects – Akpoghene Idogo and Onos Simon were arrested for conniving to kill the victim simply identified as Mrs. Patience Komor for ritual purposes.

The spokesman of the state police command, Edafe Bright, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Asaba, said the after the suspects killed the woman, removed some vital organs and buried the remains in a shallow grave.

Simon was arrested two days after the incident while Idogo who fled the area to avoid arrest was arrested in Kwale where he had gone to seek refuge.

READ ALSO: Police arrests 36 suspected cultists in Delta

Bright said: “Following a rip-off, the Divisional Police Officer, Oleh Police Station, Paul Oboware, on August 6, 2021, led a combined team of policemen and some vigilante group to Kwale town, where Akpoghene Idogo was arrested.

“The suspect has been on the run after the alleged murder of the woman who was a pepper seller. The suspect’s friend had earlier been arrested.

“Effort to arrest other suspects who contracted and paid the suspects N100,000 for the dastardly act is ongoing.”

