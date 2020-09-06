Police arrests two suspected ‘one-chance’ robbers in Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command on Sunday confirmed the arrest of two suspected ”one-chance” armed robbers in the state.

The command’s spokesman, Haruna Mohammed, who disclosed this in a statement, said the suspects – Chukwuemeka Ikechukwu Tarzan and Tochukwu Okeke – were part of the gang that allegedly took part in armed robbery and handset snatching operations in several parts of the state.

He said items found in the possession of the suspects include one automatic pump action gun, one English pistol, one dagger, two handbags, 12 assorted handsets, and one purse containing recharge cards of various denominations.

Others are – one tricycle, one locked safe containing an unspecified amount of money, and a cash sum of N296,000 all of which were suspected to have been snatched from victims.

