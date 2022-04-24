Police arrests two suspected ritualists with human parts in Kwara

Police operatives in Kwara on Sunday arrested two suspected ritualists in Ilorin, the state capital.

The spokesman for the state police command, Ajayi Okesanmi, who confirmed the development in Ilorin, said the suspects – Wasiu Omonose and Akanbi Ibrahim who were on a motorcycle were arrested after they were caught with a bag containing a fresh human head and hands by police operatives on a stop-and-search operation in the town.

READ ALSO: Police kill three suspected kidnappers in Kwara

He said: “They (suspects) attempted to evade the officers on stop and search duty, the action which aroused the suspicion of the operatives. Consequently, the suspects were hotly chased and forced to a stop. In the process, a bag containing a fresh human head and hands were found in their possession.

“On interrogation, the suspected ritualists by name , Wasiu Omonose ‘M’ aged 35years, of Abioye compound, Share and, one Akanbi Ibrahim ‘M’ aged 32years of Sayo Street Share, stated that they were taking the fresh human head and hands to an Alfa in Ilorin for ritual purposes.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now