Police arrests two suspected robbers on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Men of Ogun State Police Command on Sunday arrested two suspected armed robbers on the Kara long bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The command’s spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in a statement in Abeokuta, said the suspects – Ibrahim Nura and Isaac Kyegh – were arrested while robbing motorists on the bridge.

According to him, the suspects who were residing in Kara, Isheri, Ogun State, were apprehended while attacking one Agoro Adebayo and Olalekan Toheeb whose vehicle had a mechanical fault on the bridge.

He added that the victims were attacked by the suspects while trying to fix their faulty car.

Oyeyemi said: “The two men suddenly came out from under the bridge and threatened the duo with knife and cutlass so as to dispossess them of their valuables.

READ ALSO: Police arrests 60 suspected cultists in Benue

“In the process, the patrol team from Warewa division led by the DPO SP Afeniforo Folake who are on routine patrol on the bridge met them in the act.

“On sighting the policemen, the suspects took to their heels and jumped under the bridge, but, they were hotly chased and apprehended right under the bridge where they have turned to their hideout.”

The command’s spokesman said a jackknife was recovered from the duo.

He disclosed that the state’s Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS) for discreet investigation and prosecution.

Join the conversation

Opinions