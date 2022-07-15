Police arrests two suspected vandals of bridge rails in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested two people for allegedly vandalising bridge rails in Ojo area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Lagos, listed the suspects as Abdullateef Abdulrahim (22 and Aliyu Lawan (16).

He said the duo were arrested by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) while removing the overhead bridge railings at the Trade Fair Complex at about 3:00 a.m. on Friday.

Hundeyin said: “The suspected vandals were arrested by RRS operatives with a pile of already cut railings and a hacksaw on July 15, 2022.

“The RRS Commander, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, had in response to credible intelligence on crime in the area directed an operation that led to the arrest of the suspects.

“The State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, has directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba, for further investigations.

“This is to detect and crush the criminal network behind the incessant destruction of the state’s infrastructure and their eventual prosecution.”

