Police arrests two suspects for planting human head in kinsman’s home

The Imo state police command has arrested two suspects for allegedly planting a human head in the home of one of their kinsman, Emmanuel Onuwa Obator, in Mbaitoli community in the state.

It was learnt that the two suspects identified as Godwin Onumajuru, aged 61 and Chukwuemeka Agubosim, aged 41, had a land dispute with Onuwa and conspired to set him up, hence the reason for the planted head in a water tanker in his house.

A statement released by the spokesperson of the state police command, SP Orlando Ikeowku, stated that “on the 4th of May this year, one Onumajuru Godwin 61years old and Agubosim Chukwuemeka 41 yrs old both of Eziama Obiato in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of the state, reported at the Divisional Police Headquarters that one Emmanuel Onuwa Obator, Mbaitoli LGA, murdered an unidentified person, and hid the head in a water tank (GP Tank) in his compound.”

Ikeowku however, said the accused through his lawyer wrote a petition to the Commissioner of Police requesting that the case should be re-investigated as he claimed he was innocent of the allegation.

”Sequel to the above, the Commissioner of Police, CP Isaac O. Akinmoyede ordered a revisit of the matter. However on the 15/8/2020 at about 2300hrs, upon discreet and painstaking investigation arrested Onumajuru Godwin ‘M’ 61 years old and Agubosim Chukwuemeka ‘M’ 41 yrs old, for planting the human head in the water tank.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that both parties has been involved in a running battle over a land dispute, thus necessitating the setting-up/of allegation against Emmanuel Onuwa, in order to ensure that he is jailed, that way they can have unhindered access into the dispute land,” he further stated.

Ikeowku added that both suspects confessed to the crime but claimed that they got the head from a corpse at Njaba river bank. He said efforts are ongoing to identify the corpse while an investigation is ongoing.

By Emmanuella Ibe…

