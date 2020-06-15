Police arrests two suspects who order mobile phones online using fake payment transfers

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in the Lagos State Police Command have arrested two friends who allegedly specialise in ordering expensive mobile phones online and making fake payment transfers.

The Commander of the RRS, Mr. Tunji Disu, who confirmed the duo’s arrest on the squad’s twitter handle, said that decoy operatives were sent on the trail of the suspects after receiving complaints from some phone dealers in Lagos.

He said: “Decoy operatives of the RRS had arrested two men who specialise in ordering mobile phones online and making fake payment transfers to the sellers.

“They were traced to their home in Ajah area of the state where they jumped from the first floor naked and ran down the street, while trying to evade arrest.”

The RRS commander said one of the suspects broke his right hand after jumping from the building, adding that the duo are currently being detained for thorough investigation.

