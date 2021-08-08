Metro
Police arrests two women with 700 wraps of Indian hemp, others in Delta
Police operatives in Delta State have arrested two suspected drug peddlers at Ozoro, Isoko North local government area of the state.
The acting spokesman of the state police command, DSP Edafe Bright, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Warri.
Bright said the suspects identified as Elo Edinburh and Joy Edinburh were arrested by a surveillance team attached to the Crack Squad, Asaba, at Ozoro community on August 5.
He said: “On August 5, 2021, at about 2030hours, the surveillance team attached to Crack Squad, Asaba, raided the hideout of suspected drug dealers in the Ozoro community.
READ ALSO: Police arrests dismissed soldier, one other with 1,200kg of indian hemp in Lagos
“Two suspects – one Elo Edinburh and Joy Edinburh, were arrested during the raid.
“Exhibits recovered from them include 700 wraps of substance suspected to be Indian hemp, 29 wraps of Loud and one packet of Loud.
“Others are 33 ties of cocaine ice, six pieces of moly hard drugs, two sachets of tramadol, 13 capsules of Swinol and 14 packets of Rizlers.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...