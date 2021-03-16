Police arrests varsity lecturer for defiling 17-year-old student in Ogun | Ripples Nigeria

Police operatives in Ogun State have arrested a lecturer at the Covenant University, Ota, Dr. Stephen Ukenna, for allegedly defiling an undergraduate student of the institution.

The 41-year-old, who is a lecturer in the Department of Business Management at the university, was arrested after the student’s parents lodged a complaint at the Ota area command.

The spokesman of the Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the arrest of the lecturer to journalists on Tuesday.

He said the suspect admitted having carnal knowledge of the victim but was unable to give any reason for his action

Oyeyemi said: “The student’s parents told the police that their daughter called them on phone from the school that she was invited by the lecturer to his office on the said date under the pretence that he wanted to plan a surprise birthday party for her close friend.

“But on getting to the lecture’s office, he locked the office door and forcefully had sex with her on top of the table in his office.

“Sequel to the report, the Area Commander, Ota, ACP Muyideen Obe swiftly deployed his team to the school where the lecturer was promptly arrested.

“The Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation and diligent prosecution.”

