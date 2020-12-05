Police arrests varsity student for allegedly killing lecturer in Benue

The Benue State police command on Saturday confirmed the arrest of a student of Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi, Jeremiah Nnamdi, over the alleged killing of a lecturer at the institution, Karl Kwaghger.

The command spokesperson, Catherine Anene, confirmed the development in a statement in Makurdi.

Kwaghger was killed at the Tarka Foundation, Gboko, on November 28.

Anene said the suspect, who hails from Imo State, was arrested by police operatives while trying to sell a car stolen from the deceased in Abuja.

She said: “Swiftly, police detectives were deployed to the scene where they met the victim brutally stabbed on his ribs and cut on his neck.

“The victim was rushed by the police detectives to Bishop Murray Hospital where he was confirmed dead, and was deposited at the morgue.

“During the investigation, one Jeremiah Nnamdi, a student of the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, was arrested in Abuja where he went to sell the car stolen from the deceased.

“The suspect has already confessed to the crime and further investigation is ongoing.

“The suspect confessed to the crime and told police detectives that his initial intention was to threaten the victim with a make-believe gun and rob him of his car.

“But he ended up killing him because of his resistance and took the car away.”

