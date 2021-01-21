Police arrests vice-principal for defiling 12-year-old student in Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a school vice-principal for defiling a 12-year-old student in the state.

The man, Ibrahim Tukur, who is the Vice-Principal of Community Secondary School in Kadandani, Rimi local government area of the state, was arrested by the police after the student’s father, Ibrahim Sale, reported the matter at a police station in the area.

Sale revealed how the vice-president who is married to three wives sexually abused his daughter and put her in the family way.

During his parade at the command headquarters in Katsina on Wednesday, Tukur told journalists how he lured the girl to his house and had sexual intercourse with her for eight months.

He said: “I am married to three wives. I am guilty of the crime leveled against me. I have been raping her for about eight months now. I used to lure her with N500 or at times N200 or N300 to my apartment where I reside with my three wives. I impregnated her and she gave birth to a baby boy for me.”

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Gambo Isah, also spoke on the matter.

He said: “Penultimate Saturday, at about 16:00hrs, one Ibrahim Sale, of Charanchi LGA in Katsina, reported at Rimi Divisional Police Headquarters, that on the same date at about 10:00hrs one Ibrahim Tukur, ‘m’, aged 38yrs of Kadandani Village, Rimi LGA on several occasions lured his daughter, aged 12, of the same address into his house at the same address and had unlawful carnal knowledge of her.

“As a result, she became pregnant and was recently delivered of a baby through Caesarian Section.

“The State Police Command is worried about the recent upsurge in rape cases across the state and it has become imperative to call on members of the general public, especially parents to always look after their wards.

“Consequently, the Command, under the leadership of the Commissioner of Police, Sanusi Buba, is collaborating with relevant stakeholders such as the government, traditional institutions such as religious leaders, women organizations, the media, civil society organization, and trade unions, among others on the need to rid the state of this menace.”

