Metro
Police arrests village head for alleged link with terrorists in Katsina
Police operatives in Katsina have arrested the ward head of Gobirau Village in the Faskari local government area of the state for alleged connivance with terrorists.
The spokesman for the state police command, Gambo Isah, paraded the village head alongside some other suspects before journalists at the command’s headquarters in Katsina.
He said the police received a distress call that one Yahaya Danbai was attacked on his farm with an AK 47 rifle by a suspected terrorist.
The spokesman said: “The farmer summoned courage, overpowered his assailant, disarmed him, and killed the terrorist.
“He took the recovered AK 47 rifle and reported the incident to the ward head, Malam Surajo Madawaki (50).
READ ALSO: Police kills four bandits, recovers rustled animals in Katsina
“Rather than report the matter to the police, the village head called one Hamisu, a notorious leader of the slain terrorist, and handed over the recovered AK 47 rifle to him.
“Consequently, Hamisu mobilised his gang, surrounded the village, brought out the gallant farmer, and killed him instantly.”
“The terrorists also placed a N10 million ransom on the community because the farmer killed one of their members, failing which they would kill everybody in the village.
“Since then the said ward head went into hiding until he was eventually arrested.
“In the course of the investigation, the village head confessed to the commission of the offence.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...