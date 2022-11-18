Police arrests village head for alleged link with terrorists in Katsina

Police operatives in Katsina have arrested the ward head of Gobirau Village in the Faskari local government area of the state for alleged connivance with terrorists.

The spokesman for the state police command, Gambo Isah, paraded the village head alongside some other suspects before journalists at the command’s headquarters in Katsina.

He said the police received a distress call that one Yahaya Danbai was attacked on his farm with an AK 47 rifle by a suspected terrorist.

The spokesman said: “The farmer summoned courage, overpowered his assailant, disarmed him, and killed the terrorist.

“He took the recovered AK 47 rifle and reported the incident to the ward head, Malam Surajo Madawaki (50).

“Rather than report the matter to the police, the village head called one Hamisu, a notorious leader of the slain terrorist, and handed over the recovered AK 47 rifle to him.

“Consequently, Hamisu mobilised his gang, surrounded the village, brought out the gallant farmer, and killed him instantly.”

“The terrorists also placed a N10 million ransom on the community because the farmer killed one of their members, failing which they would kill everybody in the village.

“Since then the said ward head went into hiding until he was eventually arrested.

“In the course of the investigation, the village head confessed to the commission of the offence.”

