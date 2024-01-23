Metro
Police arrests ‘wanted’ criminal in Kaduna
Police operatives in Kaduna have arrested a notorious gangster in Danmagaji area of Zaria Local Government Area of the state.
The suspect, Yusuf Abdullahi, has been on police wanted list for various crimes in the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Mansir Hassan, confirmed the arrest to journalists on Tuesday in Kaduna.
He said: “Detectives on routine patrol on Monday at about 1430hrs arrested the suspect one Yusuf Abdullahi , 22, popularly known as malam Y’M’ who hails from Kofan Kibo in Zaria LGA.
READ ALSO: Police rescues hostage, arrests suspected kidnapper in Kaduna
“The suspect is a notorious phone snatcher also known for taking peoples valuables forcefully on the streets.
“He has been on the police wanted list. The suspect was caught in possession of dangerous weapons.”
The suspect will be charged to court at the end of investigation.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...