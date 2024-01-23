Police arrests ‘wanted’ criminal in Kaduna

Police operatives in Kaduna have arrested a notorious gangster in Danmagaji area of Zaria Local Government Area of the state.

The suspect, Yusuf Abdullahi, has been on police wanted list for various crimes in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Mansir Hassan, confirmed the arrest to journalists on Tuesday in Kaduna.

He said: “Detectives on routine patrol on Monday at about 1430hrs arrested the suspect one Yusuf Abdullahi , 22, popularly known as malam Y’M’ who hails from Kofan Kibo in Zaria LGA.

Police rescues hostage, arrests suspected kidnapper in Kaduna

“The suspect is a notorious phone snatcher also known for taking peoples valuables forcefully on the streets.

“He has been on the police wanted list. The suspect was caught in possession of dangerous weapons.”

The suspect will be charged to court at the end of investigation.”

