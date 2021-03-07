 Police arrests wives of cult leaders, suspected killer of 22 people in Lagos | Ripples Nigeria
Published

1 hour ago

on

The Lagos State Police Command on Sunday confirmed the arrest of 50 suspected cultists and armed robbers in some parts of the state.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who disclosed this in a statement in Lagos, said among those arrested were wives of two leaders of cult groups and a man who allegedly killed 22 people in the state.

According to him, the suspects were arrested at Imota, Igbokuta, Adamo, and Emure in Ikorodu area of the state during a sting operation carried out by the Commissioner of Police Strike Force between Friday and Sunday.

Adejobi said: “The 38 male and 12 female suspects include Oladunni Abiodun (20), Dosumu Oluwaseun (22), Segun Adelaja (29), Gbamila Iyabo (26), wife of the Number 1 of Aye Confraternity in Igbokuta, arrested with one pump action loaded with eight rounds of cartridges, Salisu Islamiyat (29), wife of the Number 1 of Aye Confraternity in Emure, arrested with a locally-made pistol with some live cartridges and Abiodun Abbey aka Oju Ogunle, alleged to have killed more than 22 people in Ikorodu area, and 44 others.

“Other items recovered from the suspects by the police include guns, live ammunition, and cartridges, assorted charms, berets with Confraternity logos, paraphernalia of office of confraternity and some dangerous weapons.”

Opinions

