Police arrests woman for alleged abduction of two children in Lagos, Oyo

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested a 28-year-old suspected serial kidnapper for the alleged abduction of two boys.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Sunday at Ikeja.

He said the suspect kidnapped a three-year-old boy in Lagos and a seven-year-old boy in Oyo State.

Hundeyin said: “The suspect abducted the three-year-old boy on October 27 in the Ejigbo area of Lagos State.

“She was arrested at Omi-Adio near Ibadan on November 12 with another victim, a seven-year boy whom she had kidnapped at Olopo Meta in Ibadan.

“Investigation led to the rescue of the three-year-old boy at the Akute area of Ogun the same day the suspect was arrested.

“Investigation showed that the suspect was a neighbour to the boy’s parents from whom she received N55,000 as ransom money to return the child.

“Thereafter, she took the boy to her friend’s shop at Akute and begged the friend to babysit the child while she went shopping, but never returned.

“The suspect travelled to Oyo State after leaving Akute, kidnapped the seven-year-old, demanded and received N20,000 from his parents before she was eventually arrested.”

The spokesman revealed that the suspect’s friend with whom she dropped the three-year-old notified the police at Ojodu Abiodun Division in Akute about the abandoned child.

“The two abducted children were recovered unhurt and had been reunited with their families,” he added.

