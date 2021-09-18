Metro
Police arrests woman for alleged murder of stepchildren in Yobe
Police operatives in Yobe State have arrested a 22-year-old housewife simply identified as Khadija Yakubu for the alleged murder of three of her stepchildren in the state.
One other child is lying critically ill in hospital after taking a suspected poisoned tea at their home in Makara Huta community, Potiskum local government area of the state.
The spokesman of the state police command, Dungus Abdulkareem, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, said the four victims were children of the woman husband’s first wife.
The victims were Umar (12), Maryam (11), Ahmed (9), and Zainab (7).
READ ALSO: Police recovers abandoned child in Yobe
The spokesman said: “Findings indicated that the children were rushed to a hospital after taking the tea prepared by the suspect, Khadija Yakubu, in the early hours of Friday.
“Three of the victims died while receiving treatment and one remained unconscious. The suspect has been apprehended and is in custody. An investigation has begun to ascertain the remote and immediate cause of the incident. She will be charged after investigation.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...