Police arrests woman for alleged murder of stepchildren in Yobe

Police operatives in Yobe State have arrested a 22-year-old housewife simply identified as Khadija Yakubu for the alleged murder of three of her stepchildren in the state.

One other child is lying critically ill in hospital after taking a suspected poisoned tea at their home in Makara Huta community, Potiskum local government area of the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, Dungus Abdulkareem, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, said the four victims were children of the woman husband’s first wife.

The victims were Umar (12), Maryam (11), Ahmed (9), and Zainab (7).

The spokesman said: “Findings indicated that the children were rushed to a hospital after taking the tea prepared by the suspect, Khadija Yakubu, in the early hours of Friday.

“Three of the victims died while receiving treatment and one remained unconscious. The suspect has been apprehended and is in custody. An investigation has begun to ascertain the remote and immediate cause of the incident. She will be charged after investigation.”

