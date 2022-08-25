Police arrests woman for alleged sales of baby in Ogun

Police operatives in Ogun State have arrested a 23-year-old woman for allegedly selling her three-week-old baby for N600,000.

The spokesman for the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abeokuta, said the woman was arrested on August 18 after the baby’s father filed a complaint at the Mowe Divisional Police Headquarters in the state.

He said: “The baby’s father reported that he was dating the suspect and when she became pregnant he rented an apartment where she lived until she gave birth to the baby boy.

“He explained that the suspect suddenly disappeared with the baby from the apartment three weeks after delivery only for her to be found in a hotel where she had gone to hook-up with another man.

“All efforts to know the baby’s location were futile.

“The Mowe Divisional Police Officer, SP Folake Afeniforo, detailed detectives to the scene and the suspect was arrested.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed that she sold the baby for N600,000 to someone in Anambra State.The suspect said her friend led her to the buyer and they shared the money equally.”

The friend, according to the spokesman, had been arrested and she confirmed the woman’s claims.

“The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Lanre Bankole, had ordered the transfer of the two suspects to the Anti- Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation Departments for further investigation,” Oyeyemi added.

