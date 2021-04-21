Police arrests woman for allegedly locking up daughter for 10 years in Kano | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Police arrests woman for allegedly locking up daughter for 10 years in Kano
Police operatives in Kano State have arrested a woman simply identified as Rabi Mohammed for allegedly locking up and starving her daughter, Aisha Jibrin, in Darerawa Quarters, Fagge local government area of the state.
Rabi and her husband, Mohammed Jibrin, had allegedly locked up their 15-year-old daughter inside a room within their house for about 10 years without proper feeding and health care.
The spokesman of the state police command, Abdullahi Haruna who confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday, said efforts were in progress to arrest the father of the victim, who is now at large.
Haruna said the act was reported by some good Samaritans, which lead to the rescue of the victim.
Read also: Kano police arrest 154 suspects for armed robbery, others in three months
He noted the victim was rushed to the Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital, Kano.
The spokesman said: “On Monday, at about 1100hrs, the Kano State Police Command received information, which revealed that one Aisha Jibrin, 15 years old, of Darerawa Quarters, Fagge LGA, Kano State was solitarily confined for 10 years in a room inside their house by her biological parents, one Mohammed Jibrin and Rabi Mohammed, without proper feeding and health care.
“On receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, Sama’ila Dikko, raised a medical team and a team of detectives to proceed to the scene, rescue the victim and arrest the culprits. The teams immediately swung into action. The victim was rescued and rushed to Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital, Kano, and was admitted.
“One suspect named Rabi Mohammed, 35 years old, the mother of the victim was arrested, while efforts are in progress to arrest the father of the victim who is currently at large.”
