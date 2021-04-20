Police arrests woman for allegedly stabbing teenager to death in Bayelsa | Ripples Nigeria

Police operatives in Bayelsa have arrested a middle-aged woman for allegedly stabbing a 14-year-old boy to death in the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, Asinim Butswat, who disclosed this in a statement in Yenagoa, said the incident occurred along Genesis Road in the state capital at about 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday

He said the victim was identified as Joseph Thomas while the suspect is an itinerary preacher.

Buswat added that the woman has a history of mental illness.

