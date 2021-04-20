Police arrests woman for allegedly stabbing teenager to death in Bayelsa | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Police arrests woman for allegedly stabbing teenager to death in Bayelsa
Police operatives in Bayelsa have arrested a middle-aged woman for allegedly stabbing a 14-year-old boy to death in the state.
The spokesman of the state police command, Asinim Butswat, who disclosed this in a statement in Yenagoa, said the incident occurred along Genesis Road in the state capital at about 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday
READ ALSO: Police arrests six suspects for alleged cultism, armed robbery in Lagos
He said the victim was identified as Joseph Thomas while the suspect is an itinerary preacher.
Buswat added that the woman has a history of mental illness.
