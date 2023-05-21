Police arrests woman for allegedly trading in AK-47 ammunition in Delta

Police operatives in Delta have arrested a lady over alleged involvement in the sale of AK-47 ammunition in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Bright Edafe, told journalists on Sunday in Warri that the 34-year-old suspect was arrested during a raid on her premises on Thursday.

He said the operatives acted on intelligence gathered about the activities of the suspect and stormed her premises near the Effurun Roundabout in the Uvwie local government area of the state.

The spokesman said: “Following an actionable intelligence gathered on May 18 about a woman who deals in the illegal sale of AK-47 ammunition, operatives raided the premises of the suspect located close to Effurun Roundabout.

“During the raid, 100 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition were recovered from the lady. Investigation in the matter is ongoing.”

Edafe added that the police also recovered a Lexus SUV and a battle axe from a suspect currently at large.

He said the items were recovered on Thursday by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) on a stop-and-search duty at Oworigbala Community on Okpara-Oworh Road in Ughelli.

“The operatives, while conducting stop-and-search, flagged down a Lexus RS 350 with Registration Number: RBC 811 CY; the driver suspiciously offered the operatives money which they rejected.

“The driver immediately zoomed off. On noticing that the RRS operatives were closing in on him, he quickly abandoned the vehicle and escaped into a nearby bush.

“A battle axe and two pieces of iPhone were found in the vehicle when it was recovered,” he added.

