Police arrests woman for assaulting housemaid in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested a 30-year-old pregnant woman, Mrs. Eucharia Ndigwe, for allegedly piercing her maid’s body with a knife in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest to journalists on Saturday.

He said the woman was arrested on Saturday by the operatives attached to the Ijanikin Police Division after the police got information that the victim, Florence Anienene, was injured with a knife by her aunty.

“The woman was arrested. It was discovered that she is heavily pregnant and was transferred to the command Gender Unit where they will work with the Lagos State Domestic, Sexual, and Gender Violence Agency.

“While she is there, they will take care of her medically while the investigation is ongoing,” he said.

