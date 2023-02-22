Police arrests woman for luring underage girls into prostitution in Rivers

Police operatives in Rivers have arrested a woman accused of recruiting underage girls into prostitution in the state.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko, who confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday in Port Harcourt, said a 15- year-old victim was rescued by police operatives in Lagos.

She said: “The suspect allegedly abducted the victim on January 29 and took her to Lagos state on February 5 for prostitution.

“Investigation revealed the suspect conspired with others to recruit the victim and thereafter, trafficked her to Lagos for prostitution.”

“Police detectives also rescued two other underage girls held against their will by their traffickers during the rescue operation.

“The victims are currently providing police detectives with useful information on the operations of the child trafficking ring.”

