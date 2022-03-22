Police arrests woman for setting daughter ablaze in Ogun

Police operatives in Ogun State have arrested a woman simply identified as Aisha Tijani for allegedly setting her 10-year-old daughter ablaze.

Tijani, a single mother of five, was picked up by police officers on Sunday after a report was lodged at Mowe divisional headquarters by one Moroof Ayinde who stays in the same compound as the woman.

The spokesman for the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Tuesday in Abeokuta, said Ayinde told the police that the suspect poured petrol on her daughter because the girl disobeyed her instructions.

Oyeyemi said: “The complainant claimed that the woman got annoyed because the victim took a phone she seized from one of her siblings and handed it over to the sibling.

“After receiving the report, the DPO Mowe division, CSP Folashade Tanaruno, quickly moved to the scene with detectives and got the suspect arrested.

“The victim who was badly burnt was rushed to the nearest hospital from where she was referred to the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital for proper medical attention.

“On interrogation, the suspect, who claimed to have been separated from the father of the children, told the police that she didn’t know what came over her when she was carrying out the wicked act.

“The state’s Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation.”

