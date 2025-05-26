Police arrests woman for stabbing co-wife to death in Katsina

Police operatives in Katsina have arrested a 23-year-old housewife identified as Rabi’a Labaran, for allegedly stabning her rival to death during a quarrel.

The spokesman for the state police command, Abubakar Sadiq, who confirmed the arrest of the suspect in a statement on Monday, said the incident occurred behind Dadi Primary School, Sabon Gari Area of Daura town, Daura Local Government Area of the state, when a dispute between the women escalated into a fatal confrontation.

He said the suspect was arrested following a report lodged by her husband, Nasir Yusuf, at the Sabon Gari Division.

Sadiq said: “On May 24, 2025, at about 2300 hours (11:00 p.m.), a report was received at the Sabon Gari Division through one Nasir Yusuf, the husband, that he had returned home from the market and found his first wife, namely, Zainab Lawal ‘F’, 30 years old, lying in a pool of blood; she had been stabbed multiple times with a knife.

“Upon receipt of the report, quickly, the DPO led a team of operatives to the scene and subsequently rushed the victim to Federal Medical Centre, Daura, for medical attention, where she was pronounced dead by the doctor on duty.

“During the investigation, her co-wife, one Rabi’a Labaran ‘F’, 23 years old, of the same address, was arrested in connection with the offence, where she confessed to the commission of the offence, stating that a misunderstanding with the deceased led to a scuffle and the tragic incident. Investigation is ongoing.

“The Commissioner of Police, Katsina State Command, CP Bello Shehu, urges members of the public to shun all acts of domestic violence and refrain from taking the law into their own hands.”

