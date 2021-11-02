Police arrests woman for throwing daughters inside well in Osun

Police operatives in Osun State have arrested a middle-aged for allegedly throwing her two daughters inside a well in the state.

The spokesman of the Osun State Fire Service, Ibrahim Adekunle, who confirmed this to journalists in Osogbo, said the incident happened at Ibuaje community in the state capital.

Adekunle said the well had 24 rings and was filled with water, adding that the Fire Service personnel are making frantic efforts to rescue the girls.

Residents of the community told journalists the woman had earlier complained of frustration over her inability to cater for the children.

One of the residents said: “She (the woman) first threw the elder one that is seven years old and then threw the younger one that is five years old into the well at about 2:00 p.m. today (Tuesday).’

The alarmed residents quickly alerted men of the state fire service who mobilized to the area and tried to rescue the two girls.

The girls’ mother, who was incoherent in her statement, said she was living abroad and was later deported back to the country.

The woman said she was frustrated because of hardship in Nigeria.

