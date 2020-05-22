Police arrests woman over husband’s death in Delta

The Delta State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a housewife who allegedly killed her husband in Issele-Uku, Aniocha North local government area of the state.

The Command spokesperson, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, told journalists on Friday in Asaba that the suspect was in police custody.

She said: “I can confirm that we have the woman in custody over the death of her husband, Uzougbo Iwebunor.

“However, we don’t know what actually happened that caused the death of the husband.

“The police had commenced an investigation into the matter with a view to unraveling the circumstances surrounding the case.”

The deceased’s brother, Henry Iwebunor told journalists that his brother was allegedly stabbed to death by the wife while sleeping.

He said: “On the fateful day, my brother had gone to bed with his wife, however, I was surprised to get a call that my brother has died in the night.

“When I asked his wife what went wrong, she told me that my brother suddenly woke up at mid-night and hit his head on the edge of their iron bed and slumped.

“However, there is evidence that my brother was stabbed to death because there is a stab wound between his shoulders and the left side of his neck.

“Before this incident, the wife has been at loggerhead with my brother over his refusal to write his will.

“She has been forcing my brother to write his will, a development that had caused so much quarrel in the family.”

