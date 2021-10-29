Police arrests woman, son for alleged murder of neighbour in Ogun

Police operatives in Ogun State have arrested a 35-year-old woman, Mary Ogbeifu, and her son, Godwin, for the alleged murder of their 60-year-old neighbor, Iyabo Olasheinde.

The spokesman of the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abeokuta, said the suspects were arrested after police operatives attached to Ojodu – Abiodun divisional headquarters in Ifo local government area of the state received a distress call from residents of the area.

He said: “Police operatives were told that Godwin Ogbeifu, a resident of Akoko Crescent, Yakoyo area of Ojodu, went to Olasheinde’s compound at Omolara Street, Yakoyo, and was sent away as he was earlier warned not to go into the compound.

“When he got home, he informed his mother who then followed him to the compound where they met Olasheinde.

“While the mother was quarreling with the victim and demanding the reason why her son was sent away, the son, who has speech and hearing impairment, brought out a broken bottle and stabbed the woman on the neck.

“After receiving a distress call, the DPO of Ojodu- Abiodun police headquarters, SP Eyitayo Akinluwade, mobilised his men and moved to the scene where the two suspects were apprehended and the victim rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment.

“On arrival at the hospital, the victim was pronounced dead by the doctor on duty and the corpse was deposited at the mortuary for autopsy.

“The state Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation.”

