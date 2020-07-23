Police arrests woman who allegedly kidnapped daughter to frame husband’s ex-wife

The Katsina State Police Command on Thursday confirmed the arrest of a housewife, Fatima Bishir, who allegedly arranged the kidnap of her five-year-old daughter in order to implicate her husband’s ex-wife.

The command’s spokesman, Gambo Isah, who confirmed the woman’s arrest at a press briefing, said she sent an SMS to her husband and demanded N2 million ransom in Mashi local government area of the state before the daughter would be released.

Isah said: “On July 5, 2020 at 0800 hours, the suspect falsely reported at Mashi Police Division that her little daughter was missing and strongly suspected the ex-wife of her husband.”

According to the spokesman, the suspect also claimed that the said ex-wife once threatened her that she would revenge the death of her daughter who died under her care.

“The suspect took the pants and canvas shoe of the daughter to the house of the ex-wife to implicate her, where the police recovered them.

“After thorough investigation, the suspect confessed that she wrote the text message sent to her husband, Bishir Isyaku, 40, threatening him to either pay N2 million ransom or risk his daughter being killed by the kidnappers.

“The suspect confessed to have taken away the daughter from their residence in Mashi to Kano, where she hid her with help of her housemaid, Faiza.

“However, luck ran out of the suspect when she took the girl away from Kano to Dutse, trying to abandon her near the house of the ex-wife’s mother,” Isah added.

He said the investigation was ongoing and the suspects would be prosecuted to serve as deterrent to others.

