Police arrests woman who locked up son for 28 years in Sweden

Police operatives in Sweden have arrested an unnamed woman in Southern Stockholm for allegedly locking her son inside their apartment for 28 years.

In a statement on Tuesday, police said the woman’s act, left her son, now 41, undernourished for about three decades

“The mother is suspected of illegal deprivation of liberty and causing bodily harm,” the Swedish police spokesman, Ola Osterling, said in the statement.

He said the man had been “locked up for a very long time” by the Swedish woman in the apartment in a southern Stockholm suburb, but would not comment on reports that he had been held for 28 years.

The police revealed that the woman pulled her son out of school when he was 12 and kept him inside the apartment since then.

Reports said an unnamed relative found the man on Sunday after the woman, now in her 70s, had been taken to the hospital and informed the police about his discovery.

