Police arrests woman who posed as officer to steal from PoS operators in Osun
Police operatives in Osun have arrested a 24-year-old woman for allegedly posing as a police officer to steal from Point of Sale (POS) operators in the state.
The spokesperson for the state police command, Yemisi Opalola, said in a statement on Wednesday in Osogbo that the suspect was arrested after she was rescued from an angry mob on Tuesday.
She said: “On Tuesday, police rescued a 24-year-old woman from a mob preparing to lynch her for alleged stealing.
“She was brought to Ata-Oja Police Division, Osogbo.
“In the course of interrogation, it was discovered that sometime in April, the suspect went to a PoS stand and presented herself as a police officer serving at Ata-Oja Police Division.
READ ALSO: EFCC arrests 2 bankers, POS operator over alleged N1.2m school feeding fraud
“She `arrested’ the sales girl and seized her bag containing a PoS machine, N20,000, and one phone valued at N15,000.
“On their way to Ata-Oja Police Divisional headquarters, the suspect tricked her victim to make a photocopy of a document, but she ran away with the seized bag.
“When the suspect was arrested on Tuesday, N246,650, on an Opay PoS machine valued N30,000, one android phone, one Ekiti State University identity card, and one voter card were recovered from her.
“Two PoS business record books and one I-tel phone without battery suspected to belong to another victim were also found on the suspect.”
