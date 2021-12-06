Police arrests woman with 90 rounds of ammunition in Borno

Police operatives in Borno have arrested a woman for alleged possession of 90 rounds of ammunition in the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Abdu Umar, paraded the woman and 52 others, including five suspected rapists at the command headquarters on Monday.

He said one of the suspects, Abubakar Baba of Gwange ward in Maiduguri, allegedly defiled four children aged between four and seven years in the state.

The CP said: “Another suspect, Bilyaminu alias Mallam Sale of Gwange lured a six-year-old of same address into a Mosque and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.

“There is also one Anita Yusuf of Wamdeo village in Askira/Uba Local Government arrested in possession of 90 rounds of AK- 47 ammunition and is now giving the police useful information.

READ ALSO:Police foils abduction of soldier, 15 others in Borno

“Other suspects include eight persons arrested for vandalising and stealing electricity cables in Bama, and 25 others apprehended for inciting public disturbance, unlawful assembly, and possession of dangerous weapons and illicit drugs.”

Umar said all the suspects would be charged to court after the completion of the investigation.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now