Police arrests woman for allegedly killing roommate in US

Police operatives in the United States have arrested a 41-year-old woman, Gloria Ann Jordan, for allegedly killing her roommate.

She had been charged with manslaughter for sitting on the roommate simply identified as Gloria Farmer until she was suffocated to death.

Police said in a report that Jordan was charged to court on Friday in connection with the death of Farmer in Wichita Falls on November 21, 2021.

According to the police, officers responded to a call on a medical emergency at Las Cruces Lane which Jordan and Farmer shared with another woman.

The report said: “Police began investigating Farmer’s death as criminal after a family friend approached them days later with concerns about her death.

“The third roommate then told detectives that Jordan could have been responsible for Farmer’s death and that she had been too afraid to say anything when it first happened.

“The roommate told police that Jordan put her hand on Farmer’s forehead while praying, and pushed her backward in an office chair until the deceased and the chair fell over.

“Gloria Jordan told police she pushed her roommate Gloria Farmer to the ground and sat on her in a ‘prayer position’ with her hand on her forehead.

“Jordan then straddled Farmer’s chest. Farmer told Jordan to get off because she could not breathe.

“An autopsy determined Farmer’s death was the result of mechanical asphyxiation and was ruled a homicide.”

Jordan is also facing criminal charges for another incident that occurred on November 25, in which she allegedly slammed a woman’s head into a wall several times while shouting “I rebuke you in the name of the Lord.”

