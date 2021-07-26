Police arrests Biafra supporters as Kanu’s trial resumes

Some supporters of the Biafra movement were on Monday morning arrested by the police in Abuja as they turned out to witness the trial of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The arrested supporters had besieged the area close to the court, in a bid to witness the trial of Kanu, in defiance of tight security measures around the Federal High Court, where the trail was to take place.

The area was cordoned off, as a detachment of police operatives and the Department of State Security (DSS) restricted access to the court.

