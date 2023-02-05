Police arrests Yoruba Nation agitators in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos on Sunday arrested some Yoruba Nation agitators in the Alausa area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the development on his verified Twitter handle, said the suspects were picked up during preparations for a protest in the area.

He wrote: “Earlier today, a number of Yoruba Nation agitators commenced setting up camp at Alausa, planned to be used as a base to launch a massive protest.

“Camp was promptly dislodged while agitators were arrested.

“Investigation continues at State Criminal Investigation Department.

“Lawlessness WILL NOT be tolerated!”

