Police assures on safety as Third Mainland Bridge closes for repairs

The Lagos State police command on Thursday assured the general public, particularly, commuters of adequate security and traffic management as Third Mainland Bridge closes for repairs.

The command’s spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, gave the assurance in a statement in Lagos.

He said the bridge would be closed for 72 hours between midnight of Friday and Tuesday.

He said: “The closure is in continuation of ongoing general repairs of bad portions of the bridge and this will definitely occasion some traffic stress on commuters.”

Adejobi, therefore, advised road users to follow already designated alternative routes for their convenience.

“Thus, motorists going to the Island can access Lagos through Oworosoki-Adekunle-Oyingbo route, as there will not be a thoroughfare through Third Mainland Bridge to Adeniji Adele.

“They can also access Lagos Island through Maryland-Fadeyi-Western Avenue-Marina-Lagos route.

“In addition, those moving outward Victoria Island, Ikoyi, and Obalende to Mainland can have access through Ilubinrin-Ogogoro Village, Carter Bridge, Oyingbo or Ijora Olopa to link Eko Bridge.”

The spokesman said road users could also access Mainland through Falomo-Awolowo Road, TBS-Eko Bridge-Ikorodu Road or Ozumba Mbadiwe or Ahmadu Bello Way to Eko Bridge and Western Avenue.

“The command urged road users to comply with traffic advisory measures being put in place to ease traffic congestion along the routes and in Lagos State in general.

“The command also wishes to encourage road users across the state to be law-abiding and avoid being reckless while driving on the highways.

“Security agencies are ever ready to enforce traffic regulations in the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has assured motorists and the general public of a continuous fight against traffic offences, robbery, and other crimes as he wished citizens a Merry Christmas,” Adejobi added.

