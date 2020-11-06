Police attack, arrest Abuja #EndSARS protesters

No fewer than five #EndSARS protesters have been reportedly arrested in Abuja on Friday morning, a former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore has revealed.

Some protesters had gathered at the National Assembly around 7a.m. to demand an end to police brutality.

The Revolutionnow convener posted “#EndSARS ⁦@PoliceNG brutally attacked us at the @nassnigeria⁩ this morning during an early morning action. Five protesters injured and then arrested! #Nobackingdown #RevolutionNow.”

A video footage he posted alongside the tweet showed protesters being teargased and pursued by some security forces.

Another eyewitness, Adebayo Raphael also tweeted “After peacefully inscribing #EndSARS at the front of the National Assembly and about to leave this morning, at least four protesters were arrested after needless attack by the Nigerian Police in Abuja.

“When we say nothing has changed, this is exactly why.”

