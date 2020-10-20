Police bans protests in Ekiti

The Ekiti State Police Command on Tuesday banned all forms of protest in the state.

The command spokesman, Sunday Abutu, who disclosed this in a statement, said the ban followed the rising threats to the security of lives and properties over the #EndSARS protests in the state.

The Ekiti State government had earlier imposed a 24-hour curfew on the state over the violence that trailed in the protests in the last 24 hours.

READ ALSO: We sent soldiers to protect protesters not attack –Ekiti govt

The command spokesman advised the people of the state to comply with the curfew and stay within the confines of their homes.

Abutu said: “This is necessary to ensure that sanity and peace are restored to our dear state.

“In view of this, operatives across all security agencies have been deployed for maximum security and the enforcement of the curfew all over the state.”

Join the conversation

Opinions