Police bans sale of fireworks in Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State police command has placed a ban on the sales and use of fireworks in the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police Adesina Soyime announced the ban in a statement issued by the command’s spokesman, Rahman Nansel, on Friday in Lafia.

He said the ban was aimed at preventing hoodlums from using it to perpetrate their nefarious activities during the yuletide.

The police commissioner urged community leaders, parents, and guardians to warn their children and wards against indulging in buying/igniting fireworks.

READ ALSO: Police arrests fake soldier with AK-49 rifle in Nasarawa

Adesina also charged the personnel to be professional and civil in their relationship with members of the public in the discharge of their duties.

He asked them to shun acts of corruption and extortion, warning that anyone found wanting would be decisively dealt with.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now