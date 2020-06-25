Police bars APC scribe from entering party’s secretariat

Armed policemen on Thursday denied the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Secretary, Arc Waziri Bulama, entrance into the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

The party’s scribe arrived the secretariat at about 10:50am but was not allowed entrance by security operatives.

Surprised with the development, Bulama told reporters, “I came here this morning to resume work and met policemen who said they have instructions from above to seal the secretariat.

“I have called the commissioner of police and he said he is sending a senior Officer to see what is happening.

“The workers of the secretariat are servicing over 16 million members of this party across Nigeria. They are like civil servants.”

The police sealed off the party’s secretariat this morning as the leadership crisis in the party continues to fester.

A National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the APC summoned by a faction of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) led by Victor Gaidom is ongoing in Abuja.

It is expected that the meeting which has President Muhammadu Buhari in attendance may be able to come up with a way forward for the ruling party.

