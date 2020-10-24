Police battle hoodlums attempting to loot warehouse with covid-palliatives in Abuja

Reports emanating from Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), say traders at the UTC market, Area 10, Garki, and residents of the area are currently in fear as security operatives are battling hoodlums attempting to loot a warehouse in the vicinity.

According to reports, police and other security personnels are firing gunshots and tear gas to stop hoodlums who stormed a warehouse with COVID-19 palliatives early Saturday morning.

The warehouse is located in the precinct of the Cyprian Ekwensi building and the UTC market.

An eyewitness told reporters that the UTC market and the big shopping plaza in the area had been shut down.

“We are presently locked inside the UTC market. The police are firing gunshots and tear gas to stave off the attack by the hoodlums who were trying to loot the COVID-19 palliatives kept in a warehouse here.

“Many people were injured while trying to escape attack by the hoodlums and the whole area is in turmoil, ” he said.

Residents of the area said they could hear gunshots while a voice was heard ordering the traders to shut down their shops and go home.

Confirming the development, spokesman of the Federal Capital Territory Command of the Nigeria Police Force, ASP Mariam Yusuf, said the police were deployed at the UTC market and other public infrastructure to prevent suspected hoodlums from looting.

Unconfirmed reports say a similar situation is presently happening in Bukuru, Jos South, Plateau State, where residents are carting away COVID-19 palliatives.

