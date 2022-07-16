Police begins enforcement of spy number plate ban in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command on Saturday declared its resolve to enforce the ban on the use of Spy Number Plates in the state.

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, on Wednesday banned the use of Police SPY Number Plates by vehicle owners across the country.

The command’s spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, who disclosed this on his verified Twitter handle, said the development was aimed at improving internal security in the country.

READ ALSO: IGP bans use of police spy number plates in Nigeria

He urged all persons currently in possession of such plates to discontinue their usage forthwith.

Hundeyin said: “Users of these plates are to cooperate with security agencies in this regard.

“In line with the SOPs of the ban and its enforcement, no user of these plates is to be arrested, except where, of course, such a user resists the removal and confiscation of the plate or assaults security agents in the process.”

