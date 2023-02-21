Police begins investigation into alleged rights violations by operatives in Anambra

The Nigeria Police Force has commenced a full-scale investigation into the alleged rights violations by officers attached to the Anambra State Police Command and Zone 13, Ukpo-Dunukofia.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said a Special Investigation Panel probing the allegations of extrajudicial killings, extortion and unprofessional conduct by the operatives had moved to scenes and sites for on-the-spot-assessment.

He also dismissed reports on the arrest and subsequent release of the officers in question.

The statement read: “The NPF wishes to disabuse the minds of well-meaning members of the public and all interested stakeholders that the panel, composed of respected and thoroughbred officers including officers of the Inspector General of Police Monitoring Unit, reports directly to the IG, and shall discharge the responsibility professionally and ensure justice.

“The NPF also reassures (Nigerians) that the Anambra RRS, Awkuzu, will definitely be reorganised and sanitised to suit the present ideologies and administrative styles of the Force leadership in conformity with international best practices. This sanitisation will be equally extended to other tactical squads across the NPF.

“Furthermore, it is imperative to clear the air that the officers fingered in the trending allegation were never arrested or detained. Rather, they were summoned to the Force Headquarters for interrogation in order to have a clue on the trending allegations.

“Due to the denial of the allegations raised by a blogger, the IGP then set in motion the process for diligent investigations.

“It is, however, crucial to state that this process/development will not in any way truncate the current conscientious investigation into the allegations as many aggrieved persons have reached out to the panel for more deliberations and information sharing.”

