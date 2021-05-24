Police begins investigation into murder of ex-UNIABUJA student | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Police begins investigation into murder of ex-UNIABUJA student
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has commenced an investigation into the murder of a former student of the University of Abuja, Blessing Otula.
Otula, a graduate of English at the institution, reportedly travelled from Oyo State to Abuja to collect her result when was murdered by unknown assailants who dumped her body inside a gutter along the Iddo Village area of the nation’s capital.
The command spokesperson, Yusuf Mariam, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday, condemned the gruesome act.
READ ALSO: UNIABUJA expels 100 students for misconduct
She urged residents of the FCT to be vigilant and report all suspicious movement to police.
“The FCT Police Command condemns in totality the murder of one Blessing Otula, a former student of the University of Abuja, whose body was found along Iddo Village axis and was killed by unknown assailants.
“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, has ordered a full-scale investigation into the unfortunate incident and launched a manhunt for the perpetrators while commiserating with the family of the deceased.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...