 Police begins investigation into murder of ex-UNIABUJA student | Ripples Nigeria
Police begins investigation into murder of ex-UNIABUJA student

Published

2 hours ago

on

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has commenced an investigation into the murder of a former student of the University of Abuja, Blessing Otula.

Otula, a graduate of English at the institution, reportedly travelled from Oyo State to Abuja to collect her result when was murdered by unknown assailants who dumped her body inside a gutter along the Iddo Village area of the nation’s capital.

The command spokesperson, Yusuf Mariam, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday, condemned the gruesome act.

READ ALSO: UNIABUJA expels 100 students for misconduct

She urged residents of the FCT to be vigilant and report all suspicious movement to police.

“The FCT Police Command condemns in totality the murder of one Blessing Otula, a former student of the University of Abuja, whose body was found along Iddo Village axis and was killed by unknown assailants.

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, has ordered a full-scale investigation into the unfortunate incident and launched a manhunt for the perpetrators while commiserating with the family of the deceased.”

