Police begins manhunt for suspected killers of officer in Rivers

Rivers State Police Command has launched a manhunt for the suspected killers of a police Inspector in the state.

A 17-man gang had on Sunday night launched a surprise attack on policemen from Borikiri Division in Port-Harcourt and killed the police officer.

The gunmen also injured a few other officers and took away their rifles.

The command’s spokesman, Nnamdi Omoni, who disclosed this in a statement in Port Harcourt on Monday, said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, has ordered all tactical units in the state to arrest the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

He said: “I can confirm the unfortunate and mindless attack last night on our personnel from Borikiri Division, posted on a Pin-Down Point at Capt Amangala Junction, Borikiri Port Harcourt.

“While on duty, unknown gunmen numbering about 17 launched a surprise attack on them, leading to the death of a police Inspector, while others sustained gunshot wounds.

“The police patrol vehicle belonging to the team was riddled with bullet holes. The corpse of the late Inspector has been evacuated and deposited in the mortuary for autopsy.

“In the meantime, the CP has ordered a serious manhunt for the perpetrators, with the marching order to all the tactical units to identify and apprehend them without delay. The area is under close monitoring.”

