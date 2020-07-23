Police begins probe into dehumanizing questioning of lady in viral video (watch)

The Nigeria Police Force on Wednesday, said it had commenced an investigation into a video trending on social media where policemen were showed interrogating a 25-year-old female suspect and asking her embarrassing questions about her sex life.

The police stated this on its Twitter handle.

“The Inspector General of Police has ordered discreet investigations into the circumstances surrounding the dehumanising treatment meted out to a female citizen in the above viral video.

“The IGP, while condemning the act, has directed the commencement of comprehensive investigations aimed at unravelling the true identity of the perpetrators with a view to bringing them to justice.

“Members of the public are hereby assured that any member of the Force found culpable in the incident will be made to face appropriate sanctions”, the NPF tweeted.

In the video, a policeman who identified himself as ‘Wyclef’ along with his colleagues, interrogated the 25-year-old, who gave her name as Towobola.

She was said to have been arrested in Ibadan when policemen raided a building where a suspected kidnapper was living.

After taking away the kidnap suspect, the policemen faced Towobola, who was handcuffed and accused of sleeping with the alleged kidnapper.

In the video, Wyclef is seen mocking her and telling her that young ladies are fond of dating men with questionable wealth which often lands them in trouble.

He also told her that if he had wooed her she wouldn’t have accepted but will be quick to have sex with criminals.

The policeman also asked her if she is a virgin and how many men she has slept with.

Threatening to beat her up if she does not answer his questions, Wyclef said: “You just met this guy recently right? Why did you stop seeing the guy you were sleeping with before? You saw a thief and followed him.”

Towobola, who begged the policeman intermittently, insisting that she never knew the suspect was a criminal, claimed that she just recently completed her National Youth Service Corps programme and that she graduated from the University of Ibadan.

“Where is the guy that deflowered you? He doesn’t have money right?” Wyclef continued mocking the lady.

“If the criminal didn’t have a car or money, would you have agreed to date him? Is it not because of money you’re dating him? Why did you sleep in his house? If I find out that you have slept with him before, what should I do to you?” the policeman asks.

In the concluding part of the video, Wyclef faces the camera and boasts that he “catches suspects like fowls”.

The video, which has gone viral online, drew the anger of many on social media, who insisted that the policemen be sanctioned for unprofessional behaviour.

