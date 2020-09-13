Police begins probe into viral video of policeman smoking shisha in uniform

The Nigeria Police Force on Sunday said it has commenced investigations into a viral video that showed a policeman in uniform smoking shisha.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank MBA, revealed this in a statement on Sunday, adding that the investigation will amongst other things seek to forensically establish the authenticity of the video, the true identity of the man in the uniform – whether he is in fact a policeman, an impostor or an actor in a movie scene.

Mba said further: “However, while not being prejudicial to the ongoing investigations, it is necessary to state that the character exhibited by the man in the uniform is not a true reflection of who we are as a regimented law enforcement agency – our trainings, discipline, norms and tradition.”

Read also: Policeman who allegedly killed two persons in Abia arrested

The Force spokesman also called on members of the public with useful information that can assist police investigations to provide same via the following; pressforabuja@police.gov.ng, or DM on the police social media platforms.

A video of a policeman in uniform smoking shisha went up on social media. Though his face was not clearly shown, the man in the video appeared in the uniform of the Nigeria Police Force. He could also be seen drinking what appeared to be an alcoholic beverage.

Join the conversation

Opinions